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NewsIndia19 year old women found dead in Delhi; Husband non-traceable
DELHI NEWS

19 year old women found dead in Delhi; Husband non-traceable

A PCR call was received by Delhi Police on Sunday evening. Upon enquiry, the body of a 19-year old married woman was found with marks on her neck.

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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19 year old women found dead in Delhi; Husband non-traceable(File Photo)

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in Delhi’s Nai Basti, Anand Parbat area on Sunday.

A PCR call was received by Delhi Police on Sunday evening. Upon enquiry, the body of a 19-year old married woman was found with marks on her neck.

According to Delhi Police, "A PCR call regarding the recovery of a woman’s body was received in Nai Basti, Anand Parbat, today. On reaching the spot, a 19-year-old woman, married about 3 months ago, was found dead inside a room. The crime team has inspected the scene, and marks were noticed on the neck. Her husband is currently not traceable, and efforts are being made to locate him, as he is a suspect. As the marriage was recent, the SDM has been informed for proceedings under relevant legal provisions. Further enquiry is in progress,” quotes ANI.

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The deceased’s husband is non-traecable at the moment, investigations are underway.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.


 

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