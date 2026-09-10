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190 nuclear weapons and counting: India beats Pakistan, to overtake UK

At present, the country operates nine nuclear-capable systems. These include two aircraft, six land-based ballistic missiles and one sea-based ballistic missile.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
190 nuclear weapons and counting: India beats Pakistan, to overtake UK
Image Credit: Nuclear capable Agni ballistic missile (Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence, Government of India)

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