1962 India-China War was a political debacle, not a military one: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Naravane

The India-China War of 1962 was not a military debacle but a political debacle, reiterated the Head of the Eastern Army Command Lieutenant General MM Naravane. Speaking at an event of Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata on Tuesday, he said, "1962 was not a military debacle. It was a political debacle. All Army units fought well and did their task."

Replying to a question by former Air Chief Air Marshal Arup Raha that transgressions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China have increased, Lieutenant General MM Naravane claimed that if China has gone into the grey zone 100 times, then India has doubled that number.

"If we say that he (China) is coming into the grey zone 100 times, then we have gone in the grey zone 200 times. So, let us not think it is one-way. I am sure in their war room they are also complaining that we have done this so many times," said Lt Gen Naravane.

When asked about China and the 1962 conflict with them, Lieutenant General MM Naravane asserted that the Indian Army is no longer "the Army of 1962". He added that if China says don't repeat history, India will also have to remind them of the same thing. "We are no longer the Army of 1962. If China says don't repeat history, we have to also tell them the same thing," he stated.

Clarifying on the 1962 war, Lieutenant General MM Naravane stated that he doesn't consider the loss as a black mark on the Army and armed forces. He added that India has learnt its lessons on what went wrong and have been trying over the years to bridge that capability gap. Lieutenant General MM Naravane further stated that it is not easy to overcome those gaps in a short time frame as India has budgetary constraints.

"I do not see 1962 as a black mark on the Army and armed forces. We have learnt our lessons and what went wrong. Over the years, we have been trying to bridge that capability gap. It is not easy to overcome those gaps in a short time frame as we also have budgetary constraints," said Lieutenant General MM Naravane.

Speaking on the current scenario with China, he asserted that India has come a long way and China now realises that. He added that in the Doklam standoff, China was caught unprepared.

"We have come a long way and China especially realises that. In fact, China was caught unprepared in the Doklam standoff," said the head of Eastern Command.

Talking about territorial disputes, Naravane said, "If there is any conflict today, we will fight. We have enough. We do not need to worry."