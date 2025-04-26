Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

1971 Repeating? Will Targeted Killings Of Hindus Result In Pakistan's Division Once Again? Read

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the resemblance between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the targeted killings of Hindus in Bangladesh 45 years back.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 12:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
1971 Repeating? Will Targeted Killings Of Hindus Result In Pakistan's Division Once Again? Read

In the last 48 hours, India has taken a series of unprecedented steps against Pakistan including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. These bold decisions indicate that this time, India may be preparing for a far more decisive and historic response to cross-border terrorism. Like the adoption of a 1971-style war model — essentially, breaking Pakistan into parts.

This incident is the chilling resemblance between the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and the targeted killings of Hindus in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1971. In both instances, victims were selected based on religious identity and physical markers.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the resemblance between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the targeted killings of Hindus in Bangladesh 45 years back.

Watch Today's Full Episode

 

Eyewitnesses and survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack confirmed that the attackers asked for names, checked religious identity, and targeted Hindus specifically. 

A similar pattern of religious targeting occurred just before the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Renowned academic and historian Professor Nayanika Mukherjee of Durham University, UK, authored a research report titled "The Absent Piece of Skin: Gendered, Racialized, and Territorial Inscriptions of Sexual Violence During the Bangladesh War." The report, which was presented at Cambridge and Lancaster Universities, provides detailed accounts of how Pakistani forces systematically identified and massacred Hindus based on physical markers like sacred threads and circumcision status.

One image analyzed between pages 15 and 18 of the report was first published in Dainik Bangla, a leading Bangladeshi newspaper, in December 1972. The photo shows Pakistani soldiers checking the physical identity of men to determine whether they were Hindu—those who were, were executed on the spot.

