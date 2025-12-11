1999 Industrial Plot Scam: Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Arrested In 26-Year-Old Deoria Case

Former IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Amitabh Thakur was taken into custody early Wednesday over his alleged involvement in a 26-year-old industrial plot fraud case. The case, which dates back to his tenure as superintendent of police in Deoria, resurfaced during a recent investigation, Lucknow Police officials confirmed.

According to Hindustan Times, After Amitabh Thakur’s arrest in connection with the 1999 Deoria industrial plot fraud case, his wife Nutan Thakur said the matter was a “26-year-old civil dispute” that was now being “wrongly treated as a criminal case.” She alleged that the FIR was lodged under pressure and claimed she would soon present evidence to prove their innocence.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Sharma of Rajajpuram at Talkatora Police Station, Nutan Thakur allegedly used a false identity and forged details to obtain Industrial Plot No. B-2 at the District Industries Centre in Deoria. The complaint states that fake documents such as affidavits, treasury challans and transfer papers, were created to obtain the plot, according to the reports of Times of India.