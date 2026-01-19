Advertisement
NewsIndia2.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, No Damage Reported
DELHI EARTHQUAKE

2.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, No Damage Reported

|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Source: IANS
2.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, No Damage ReportedPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck New Delhi on Monday morning, causing brief tremors across parts of the national capital.  

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 8:44 a.m., with its epicentre located in North Delhi at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, and the tremors were described as mild in nature. However, the incident once again highlighted Delhi’s vulnerability to seismic activity due to its geological setting.

The NCS provided detailed information about the seismic event in an official statement, saying, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi.”

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) lie close to several active fault lines, which are geological fractures where tectonic plates meet and shift.

These fault lines make the region prone to frequent low- to moderate-intensity earthquakes.

Experts have long warned that even mild tremors should not be ignored, as they serve as reminders of the seismic risks faced by the densely populated capital.

Geological conditions further add to the risk, particularly in the eastern parts of Delhi along the Yamuna floodplains.

These areas are characterised by thick deposits of soft, sandy and silty soil, with groundwater often located close to the surface. Such soil conditions can amplify seismic waves during an earthquake, increasing the potential for structural damage, especially in the case of a stronger tremor.

India’s seismic zoning system was updated in 2025, expanding the classification to six zones based on earthquake susceptibility.

The zones now range from Zone II, considered the least active, to Zone VI, categorised as the most seismically active. Delhi continues to remain in Zone IV, placing it among high-risk regions.

Several cities in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Pilibhit, are also classified under Zone IV, underscoring the broader seismic vulnerability of northern India.

Earlier, in November 2025, a stronger earthquake measuring 5.7 struck Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, with tremors felt across parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, highlighting the region’s interconnected seismic activity.

 

