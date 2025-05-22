India’s Delegations Against Pakistan: The two delegations, part of a five-nation tour to showcase India's resolve against terrorism through 'Operation Sindoor', arrived in Tokyo and Abu Dhabi early Thursday.

Two of the seven all-party delegations, which left the national capital and embarked on their destinations, were led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

The delegation, led by Jha, which included Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah, arrived in Tokyo.

#WATCH | Tokyo, Japan | An all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Tokyo, Japan. The delegation is set to visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore to showcase #OperationSindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

The delegation, led by Shinde, featured BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Indian Union Muslim League (IMUL) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP Atul Garg, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, who arrived in Abu Dhabi.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi | An all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde arrives at Abu Dhabi, UAE. The delegation is visiting UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone to showcase #OperationSindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.



The… pic.twitter.com/3SapiLaCAM — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

The seven delegations, which include figures from various political parties, aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against terrorism while engaging with leaders in the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, executing precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.