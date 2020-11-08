2 Army officers, 1 BSF jawan martyred in anti-terror operation at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two Army officers and one BSF jawan were killed as the security fores foiled a major infiltration bid in Machil Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were also killed in the anti-terror operation.

According to Indian Army, suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected by patrolling party at Machil Sector on intervening night of November 7-8 and the terrorists were intercepted while they were trying to infiltrate inside India. Security forces have seized huge amount of arms and ammunitions from the slained terrorists.

"Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector (in Kupwara district of north Kashmir) on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF).

Live TV

"Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army. Joint operation still underway," BSF said