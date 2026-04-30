2 dead, 1 critically injured in steamer blast in Shopian

Two dead one critically injured in cold store blast while carrying repair to steamer boiler.

This tragic accident occurred at the Zum Zum Cold Store within the Aglar Pinjura fruit mandi in Shopian on the evening of Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

According to officials, the blast happened while the team was carrying out repairs on a steam boiler. The blast resulted critical injures of three engineers of cold store, later two engineers succumbed and one is under treatment, but condition is said critical.

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The Deceased are identified as Saurabh Singh (from Aligarh, UP) and Shiv Kumar injured is Raj Kumar, who remains in critical condition.

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Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the sudden explosion during the maintenance work.

The explosion occurred specifically while the three engineers were conducting repair work on the steam boiler an eyewitness said.

In such units, a steamer refers to a boiler or steam-generating system used for heating, regulating pressure, or supporting maintenance operations within the facility.

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Steamers and boilers in these facilities operate under extremely high pressure and temperature. Investigators are looking into whether the malfunction was due to a technical failure or a procedural error during the maintenance operation. Officials are also assessing whether the cold storage facility met standard safety protocols for high-pressure equipment handling.

An investigation has been formally initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Officers are examining whether there were lapses in safety protocols during the repair work being performed by the engineers. While no final report has been issued yet.

What exactly caused the blast is yet to be established. The reason behind the blast will only be established after thorough investigation.