2 dead, 1 injured in three separate incidents at north east Delhi, police probe gangwar angle

New Delhi: Police on Friday night was alerted to three separate incidents of gun-related violence that took place in Delhi's north east area resulting in the death of two youths while one was left injured.

A youth named Haider was shot dead by some miscreants on bike at ​​north east Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Friday (May 29, 2020), as the man was being rushed to a hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

Accodring to police, atleast four to five people rode upto Haider's house and started firing indiscriminately, one of the bullet hit Haider on the head after which he died on the spot.

Haider ran a news portal and used to call himself a journalist. The police arrived at the spot and collected all evidence pertaining to the investigation, but Haider's family did not give any statement.

The incident at Bhajanpura was the third, the first happened at Zafarabad, where a young man was shot dead. While in another incident in the same area, a youth named Mirkar was also attacked but he received shoulder injuries.

The police is investigating gang-war angle in the case, as well.