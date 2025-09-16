2 Dead, Several Injured, Bike Dragged On: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Vehicles In Indore | Chilling Details

A truck rammed into several individuals in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, late Monday evening, leaving two dead and several others injured. The driver struck multiple vehicles over a stretch of around 500 meters and reportedly dragged a motorcycle along.

Several vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and e-rickshaws, were hit by the truck. After receiving the information, local police reached the spot of the incident, and the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to IANS, some pictures went viral on social media showing a horrific scene on the road. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle on the roadside, which was set on fire. This led to a long traffic snarl on a busy road in the city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Happened In Indore?

The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police Station in the district at around 7:30 pm. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone-1) Krishna Lalchandani informed that the truck driver was "highly inebriated" and lost control of the vehicle on Kalani Nagar road, which led to this accident. Both the deceased individuals are male.

The top cop also stated that the bike that came under its grip was dragged along till Bada Ganpati Crossing. Lalchandani added that nine people were injured, including three who are seriously injured.

"The incident happened between 7:30 pm and 7:45 pm. The truck driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle on Kalani Nagar Road, which led to this accident. A bike also came under its grip and was dragged along till Bada Ganpati Crossing. So far, two people have died. Nine people are injured, including three who are seriously injured. Both the deceased persons are male," the DCP said.

Lalchandani elaborated that the truck driver is in police custody now and was in an inebriated state.

"Prima facie, it seems that the front part of the truck caught fire after the bike came under it. The truck driver is in police custody, and he was in an inebriated state. He has been sent for a medical examination. The truck covered around 500 meters while hitting the vehicles," the police officer said.

Also Read: 'Why Was My Father Taken To 20 KM Far Hospital?': Son Of Delhi's BMW Crash Victim Questions Medical Negligence

Govt Action

After the incident came to light, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to ensure proper treatment and relief for those injured in the accident.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been instructed to visit Indore to get detailed information about the incident.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister ordered a preliminary factual inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 pm.

CM Yadav further added that he is in constant touch with the Indore administration and assured that no lapses will be allowed in the medical treatment of the injured.

The state government has ensured to extend full support to all affected citizens.

A probe into the matter has been launched.

(with agencies' inputs)