2 Delhi schools including Army Public receive bomb threat emails; search underway

Two schools in Delhi, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Rd., have received bomb threat emails on Monday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

According to the report Delhi Fire Service and police officials are on site. However, nothing has been found so far.

The officer at the scene said that teams from the Delhi Police, bomb disposal unit, canine squad, and fire department are actively responding to the situation.

"We are verifying the source of the email. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. As a precautionary measure, a thorough search operation is underway on the school premises, which has been vacated," a senior police officer said regarding the threat to APS Dhaula Kuan, news agency PTI reported.

This is a developing story.. stay tuned for more such updates.