Jaish-e-Mohammad

2 Jaish-e-Mohammad associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, residents of Wagad Tral and Chatlam Pampore respectively.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Awantipora district and recovered incriminating material from their possession, police said on Saturday (November 21).

According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, residents of Wagad Tral and Chatlam Pampore respectively.

"As per the investigations, they were providing support, shelter and logistic support besides transporting of arms and ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral area. They were also found involved in passing sensitive information to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM," police said.

They said that incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the at Tral and Pampore police stations respectively and further investigation is undergoing in the matter. 

Jaish-e-MohammadJammu and KashmirAwantipora
