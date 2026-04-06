2 Jaish terrorists arrested in Mumbai for planning toy car terror attack in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has arrested two suspects from Mumbai for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the national capital.

The accused, identified as Mossab Ahdam alias Kalam Kalyan and Mohammad Hamad Kollara, both resident of Mumbai, have been brought to Delhi for further questioning, India Today reported.

Maharashtra ATS: In a joint operation in Kurla, Mumbai, and the Khadavli area near Mumbai, Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Special Cell arrested two suspects, Kamran alias Sonu alias Moze and Bada Imran. According to sources, several sensitive materials have been recovered from the… — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

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Investigators revealed that both individuals were highly radicalised and allegedly connected to several terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Islamic State.

Police sources added that the suspects were also involved with online extremist networks like “Mission Khilafat” and “Soldiers of Prophet.”

According to officials the two suspects were reportedly "brainwashed" via online handlers and were in contact with an individual named Abu Hufezah, believed to be affiliated with JeM and engaged in online recruitment.

Early investigations indicate that the accused were reportedly learning to assemble improvised explosive devices and allegedly planned to carry out an attack in Delhi using a bomb hidden inside a toy car.

Authorities are also examining potential connections to a broader pan-India network. Sources revealed that four to five minors in Mumbai, believed to have been influenced by ISIS propaganda, are under the Special Cell’s scrutiny, with officials determining the appropriate measures in these cases.

Police said that the suspects are being thoroughly interrogated to determine the complete reach of their network, its funding sources, and potential targets.