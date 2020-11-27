हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

2 jawans martyred in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani

Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire across LOC and international borders with aim to push terrorists and ammunition to this side, an Army official said

2 jawans martyred in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sunderbani
File Photo

Srinagar: Two jawans of the Indian Army were killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (November 27).

The jawans, identified as Prem Bahadur Khatri and Sukhbir Singh, got critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, informed Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence).

"Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on 27 November 2020. Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," read the statement.

"Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire across LOC and international borders with an aim to push terrorists and ammunition this side,” he said we are alert and all such plan will be foiled," an Army official said.

On Thursday, Indian Army`s Subedar, Swatantra Singh was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch.

Recently, 4 terrorists had managed to infiltrate this side with a huge cache of arms but were killed at Nagrota during an encounter.

 

