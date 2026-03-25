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NewsIndia2 killed as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Delhi's Karol Bagh
DELHI BUS ACCIDENT

2 killed as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Delhi's Karol Bagh

The bus, which had come from Rajasthan, overturned near Jhandewalan temple around 1 am with about 25 passengers on board.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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2 killed as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Delhi's Karol BaghRepresentative Image (Credit: Freepik)


Two people were reportedly killed and 23 others injured when a double-decker bus lost control and overturned in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night.

Police said the bus was traveling from Jaipur, Rajasthan, carrying around 25 passengers onboard, overturned near Jhandewalan temple around 1 am. 

 

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The injured were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment.

Visuals showed the bus severely damaged, with broken seats, shattered glass, and wheels scattered around it. Two fire service vehicles arrived at the scene, and rescue operations began immediately.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn, though the exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events that led to the incident.

The accident occurred weeks after a private double-decker bus collided with a moving van on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, resulting in at least six deaths. The bus was en route from Delhi to Gorakhpur, and the accident happened when the driver attempted to overtake the Eeco van, according to police.

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