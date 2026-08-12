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2 killed, several feared trapped under debris after early morning landslide in Mumbai

At least two people were killed and around six others were feared trapped after a landslide hit shanties in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar early Wednesday, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 08:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
2 killed, several feared trapped under debris after early morning landslide in Mumbai
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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