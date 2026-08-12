/2 killed, several feared trapped under debris after early morning landslide in Mumbai

At least two people were killed, and six others are feared trapped after a large section of a hillside collapsed onto several shanties in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar early on Wednesday, prompting a major rescue operation.
The landslide struck around 3 am in the Ashok Nagar area of Ghatkopar while residents were asleep. A substantial portion of the hill gave way and fell onto six to seven makeshift homes, trapping several people under the debris.
DCP Ganesh Shinde said that two bodies had been recovered so far, with approximately six people feared trapped beneath the debris.
"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashok Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway," Shinde said.
#UPDATE | Mumbai | 6-8 persons are likely to be trapped. The incident took place at 0348 hours. A rescue operation is going on. Teams of MFB, Police, 108 Ambulance, NDRF & ward staff are present at the spot. Two injured persons include Sohel Ansari (18) and Mohamad Ansari (14).… https://t.co/3MzmpYPzAl— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Shinde also informed that police personnel have been stationed at the site, together with teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade, and other agencies.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Designated Officer, Gajanan Jaitapkar, says, "Notices have been served. Even before, notices were given to several houses before the monsoon. The rescue operation is underway. We are deciding the future course of action. People in the affected areas can be… https://t.co/K5WzS9hNw5 pic.twitter.com/0sZj7aw2qC— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Search and rescue operations are underway, with the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance services and civic ward teams deployed at the site, according to reports.
Two injured individuals were taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Sohel Ansari, 18, sustained a head injury, while a 14-year-old suffered a back injury. Both are reported to be in stable condition.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue efforts.
Authorities continue to clear the debris and search for anyone who may still be trapped, while teams on the ground assess the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.
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