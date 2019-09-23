2 lakh censor-built street lights to be installed to end dark spots in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government will launch 'Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana', wherein around 2.1 lakh street lights will be installed across the national capital to light up the dark areas of the city.

For this, new electricity pillars will not be erected, instead the streets lights would be installed atop the houses of the people, who volunteer for the same, said CM Kejriwal. Those interested in volunteering can themselves approach the respective MLA of their region.

The cost of electricity consumed by the street light will be deducted from volunteering people's monthly electricity bills. LED lights with 20-40 watt power will be installed at pivotal points. Each of the street light will have an in-built censor, which would light up after the sunset and will turn off in broad daylight.

The scheme is likely to kick off from November 1. The MLAs will recommend the dark spots in their respective areas, CM Kejriwal said.

Earlier in June, the AAP government had announced that around three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi as part of a project to boost security, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to ensuring the safety of women in the city. The entire project, which is being carried out in phases, will be completed by December. \

"These hi-tech cameras will have a system that will provide a live feed to the RWA of the area and another to the SHO on a phone. The feed will be stored for 30 days and old feed can also be accessed on phone," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said.