shopian

2 LeT terrorists, civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

The J&K security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area of Shopian. 

Representational image

Srinagar: Two terrorists and a civilian were killed in an encounter between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar giving details of the encounter said, "Based on a specific input of police about the presence of terrorists in village Amshipora, Shopian, a joint operation was launched during the late night of 24/25-02-2022. After a cluster of houses were taken into cordon, following the drill civilians were evacuated to safety.”

Thereafter, house-to-house searches were started in the wee hours to locate the hiding terrorists. “During the searches, terrorists came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing. In the indiscriminate firing of the terrorists one civilian namely Shakeel Ahmed khan S/o Abdul Rahim Khan R/o Amshipora got seriously wounded.” The injured civilian while being evacuated for medical help succumbed to the injuries, the J&K police informed. Terrorists' fire was retaliated effectively in which both terrorists were neutralised.

The slain terrorists were identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir of Chatripora, Shopian and Shariq Ayoob of Bonpora, Amshipora, Shopian, both belonging to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Muzamil was involved in several terror crimes.

Talking about recoveries IGP Kashmir said, "Incriminating materials including Arms (one AK 56 rifle and one pistol) and Ammunitions were also recovered.”

