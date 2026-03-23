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NewsIndia2 more Indian LPG ships move through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions
STRAIT OF HORMUZ

2 more Indian LPG ships move through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

The ships are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used as cooking fuel in India. Both vessels began their journey early Monday, sailing from the UAE coast and moving close to Iran’s coastline near Qeshm and Larak islands.

|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
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2 more Indian LPG ships move through Strait of Hormuz amid tensionsPhoto Credit: IANS

Two Indian-flagged ships carrying cooking gas are currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of easing LPG shortages in India amid ongoing tensions in the region. 

Ship-tracking data shows that the vessels, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are moving through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz after receiving approval for safe passage.

The ships are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used as cooking fuel in India.

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Both vessels began their journey early Monday, sailing from the UAE coast and moving close to Iran’s coastline near Qeshm and Larak islands.

Instead of showing a specific destination, the ships signaled Indian ownership through their tracking systems, a precautionary step taken by several vessels navigating the sensitive route.

The ships are expected to reach the Gulf of Oman by Monday evening if their journey continues without disruption, according to reports.

A full transit through the Strait of Hormuz typically takes around 14 hours, as per reports.

The development comes at a time when the Strait, a key global route for oil and gas shipments, has been severely affected by rising tensions following US and Israeli strikes in the region late February.

Since then, Iran has largely restricted movement through the waterway, allowing only select vessels linked to certain countries, including India, to pass after negotiations.

Shipping patterns suggest that Iran is controlling traffic by directing vessels to move along its coastline.

In contrast, the usual route closer to Oman has seen risks, with at least one vessel reportedly attacked earlier this month.

Both Jag Vasant and Pine Gas had entered the Persian Gulf in late February, just before the conflict escalated.

Jag Vasant loaded LPG from Kuwait, while Pine Gas picked up its cargo from Ruwais in the UAE.

They had remained stuck in the region due to the tensions before now being allowed to move.

Earlier this month, two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully completed similar journeys through the strait.

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