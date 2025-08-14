Advertisement
SARVOTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL

2 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal; 4 Kirti Chakras, 4 Vir Chakras, 8 Shaurya Chakras In I-Day Honours List

Two senior Indian Army officers will be conferred with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal on Independence Day, officials said on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal; 4 Kirti Chakras, 4 Vir Chakras, 8 Shaurya Chakras In I-Day Honours ListIndian flag. (Photo source: IANS/File)

The list of gallantry awards also includes four Kirti Chakras, four Vir Chakras and eight Shaurya Chakras, Indian Army officials said.

 

 

