2 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal; 4 Kirti Chakras, 4 Vir Chakras, 8 Shaurya Chakras In I-Day Honours List
Two senior Indian Army officers will be conferred with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal on Independence Day, officials said on Friday.
The list of gallantry awards also includes four Kirti Chakras, four Vir Chakras and eight Shaurya Chakras, Indian Army officials said.
