2 soldiers dead, one injured in Pakistan's unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K, second ceasefire violation on Friday

Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel, who were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Rampur sector on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.

At around 3.30 pm on Friday, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing in Rampur sector of the district injuring three soldiers. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. It is the second such incident in a span of a few hours.

Earlier in the morning, India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipeer sector of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling on Indian Army post in Uri after which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Locals reports said that panic gripped in the area on Friday morning after heavy shelling took place between troops of both sides.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom also confirmed the shelling along LoC, saying no loss of life or injury was reported during shelling in the area.