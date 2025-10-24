Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975849https://zeenews.india.com/india/2-suspected-isis-operatives-plotting-attack-in-delhi-mall-park-arrested-by-delhi-police-2975849.html
NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

2 Suspected ISIS Operatives Plotting Attack In Delhi Mall, Park Arrested By Delhi Police

Investigations revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded locations, including a major mall in South Delhi, as part of their preparations for a potential strike around Diwali.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2 Suspected ISIS Operatives Plotting Attack In Delhi Mall, Park Arrested By Delhi PoliceImage: X

In a major counter-terrorism operation conducted amid ongoing Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully foiled a terror plot targeting high-footfall areas, including malls and public parks in the national capital.

The Special Cell arrested two suspected ISIS operatives — both identified as Adnan — who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks during the festive season. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha, the duo had been in contact with a foreign handler believed to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border.

Investigations revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded locations, including a major mall in South Delhi, as part of their preparations for a potential strike around Diwali.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the operation, the police seized a laptop, multiple pen drives, ISIS propaganda material, videos, and a flag. Electronic components and a wristwatch — suspected to be part of an improvised explosive device (IED) — were also recovered, along with a video showing the suspects pledging allegiance to ISIS.

One of the accused, Adnan, had previously been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media against a survey official. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media operations for ISIS. The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was arrested from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both suspects operated multiple Instagram accounts to spread extremist content and maintain contact with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring their activities for several months, following leads from both Delhi and Bhopal’s Karond area.

The operation, led by Inspectors Sunil and Dhiraj under the supervision of senior Special Cell officers, has provided crucial insights into the suspects’ network and operations. Authorities are now working to identify additional associates and trace the communication channels connected to their overseas handler.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Cloud Seeding
Can Cloud Seeding Really Save Delhi? CM Sets Date For 'Historic' First Trial
Pakistan Afghanistan
Pakistan Faces Water Crisis? Afghanistan To Cut River Supply To 'Terror State'
Myntra Jewellery
Stunning Jhumka To Add Grace And Glamour From Myntra
women’s fashion
Turtleneck Tops for Women: Stylish, Cozy & Trendy Picks from Amazon
Vitamin C
Glow Instantly With Vitamin C Serums At Myntra
Bihar Election 2025
‘Can't Pull This Much Crowd In Gujarat...’: PM Modi Sounds Bihar Poll Bugle
Louvre heist
Louvre Heist Video: Thieves' 'Slow-Motion' Escape With Rs 8,97,42,40,000 Crown
personal care
Foundation for Everyday Wear: Lightweight & Glowy Options on Amazon
Imran Masood
Congress Leader Imran Masood Compares Bhagat Singh With Hamas Sparks Outrage
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi In Poll-Bound State Gives BIG Shoutout To Nitish