2 Suspected ISIS Operatives Plotting Attack In Delhi Mall, Park Arrested By Delhi Police

In a major counter-terrorism operation conducted amid ongoing Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully foiled a terror plot targeting high-footfall areas, including malls and public parks in the national capital.

The Special Cell arrested two suspected ISIS operatives — both identified as Adnan — who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks during the festive season. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha, the duo had been in contact with a foreign handler believed to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border.

Investigations revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded locations, including a major mall in South Delhi, as part of their preparations for a potential strike around Diwali.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the operation, the police seized a laptop, multiple pen drives, ISIS propaganda material, videos, and a flag. Electronic components and a wristwatch — suspected to be part of an improvised explosive device (IED) — were also recovered, along with a video showing the suspects pledging allegiance to ISIS.

One of the accused, Adnan, had previously been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media against a survey official. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media operations for ISIS. The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was arrested from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both suspects operated multiple Instagram accounts to spread extremist content and maintain contact with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring their activities for several months, following leads from both Delhi and Bhopal’s Karond area.

The operation, led by Inspectors Sunil and Dhiraj under the supervision of senior Special Cell officers, has provided crucial insights into the suspects’ network and operations. Authorities are now working to identify additional associates and trace the communication channels connected to their overseas handler.