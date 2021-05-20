2 terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, 6 live grenades recovered

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Kupwara district and recovered six live grenades from their possession, officials said on Thursday (May 20).

Police said acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set up at the main market in Kupwara. During checking, two suspicious persons, who on seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully chased and apprehended.

They have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed, both residents of Khawarpara Tangdhar. "During search, incriminating materials including six live grenades have been recovered from their possession," the police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

