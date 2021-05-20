हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, 6 live grenades recovered

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set-up at the main market in Kuowara. During checking, two suspicious persons, who on seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully chased and apprehende.

2 terrorists associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, 6 live grenades recovered

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Kupwara district and recovered six live grenades from their possession, officials said on Thursday (May 20).

Police said acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set up at the main market in Kupwara. During checking, two suspicious persons, who on seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully chased and apprehended.

They have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed, both residents of Khawarpara Tangdhar. "During search, incriminating materials including six live grenades have been recovered from their possession," the police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKupwara PoliceTerrorismlive grenades
Next
Story

Rain batters Uttarakhand's Chamoli leading to glacier burst incidents, Badrinath highway blocked

Must Watch

PT22M46S

How states are dealing with rising cases of Mucormycosis?