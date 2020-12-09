हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A police officer said that as the team cordoned the suspected house, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces which resulted in an encounter in Pulwama. 



Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter on Wednesday (December 9) morning at Tiken area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

A joint team of Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. A police officer said that as the team cordoned the suspected house, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces which resulted in an encounter. 

The police had received credible inputs that two to three terrorists were hiding in the area.

After the exchange of fire for about five houses, two terrorists were killed. Jammu and Kashmir DGP said, “On a specific police input operation is on at Ticken Pulwahma since early morning today. Two unidentified terrorists neutralised so far.” 

It is learnt that one civilian also got injured during the encounter and has been shifted to hospital. Mobile Internet service has been suspended in Pulwama.

