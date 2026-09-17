/2 terrorists neutralized in Udhampur gunfight; combing ops intensify

Security forces claimed to have killed two terrorists in an encounter in the Maljata area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, whose identities are still being established. A joint team of police and the Army’s Para (Special Forces) continues search operations in the area to check for any remaining terrorists.
The firefight began late Wednesday evening after gunshots were reported in Maljata. Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, forces quickly cordoned off the zone and launched a large-scale search, a top police official said.
Additional troops have been deployed, and combing operations have been stepped up. Further details are awaited.
Udhampur, a key district in the Jammu region, has seen intermittent counter-terror operations as security forces work to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent infiltration or hideouts in the hilly terrain.
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