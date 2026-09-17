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2 terrorists neutralized in Udhampur gunfight; combing ops intensify

Security forces killed two suspected terrorists in an encounter in Udhampur’s Maljata area, with a joint police-Army team continuing search operations for possible remaining militants.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
2 terrorists neutralized in Udhampur gunfight; combing ops intensify
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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