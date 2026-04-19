2 US Nationals held at Srinagar Airport with satellite phones

Two US nationals were detained at Srinagar airport on Sunday after security officials discovered a satellite phone, a prohibited item, in their luggage during a routine check.

The individuals were questioned by airport security and later handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to India Today, one detainee was identified as Jeoffery Scot from Montana; officials recovered the Garmin-manufactured satellite phone from his luggage.

Satellite phones are prohibited in India without prior government approval.

2 US nationals were detailed at Srinagar airport today due to possession of Satellite Phone. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 19, 2026

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Devices like Thuraya and Iridium fall under strict regulations, with unauthorised possession leading to detention, arrest, and seizure under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules.

Official guidelines require travellers to obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using such devices.

India enforces these telecom restrictions due to security concerns; both foreign nationals and Indian citizens have faced action in the past for carrying satellite communicators.

Earlier, in March, US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke was arrested at Kolkata airport, along with six Ukrainian nationals apprehended in different cities.

According to the first information report (FIR), all entered India on tourist visas on separate dates, flew to Guwahati, and travelled to Mizoram without mandatory papers before illegally crossing into Myanmar. There, VanDyke's group trained ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) fighting the junta in advanced asymmetric warfare techniques, including drone operations.

Last May, a US-based ophthalmologist was stopped at Puducherry airport after authorities found an Iridium satellite phone in her possession. She was barred from boarding a flight to Hyderabad, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities have reported prior detentions of foreign nationals, including a Chinese citizen and a British executive, for unauthorised satellite devices at airports and hotels.

To prevent violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation directed airlines on January 30, 2025, to inform passengers about the ban via in-flight announcements, overseas offices, and onboard materials.

Foreign governments have issued warnings too: US and UK travel advisories caution that bringing satellite phones or similar GPS devices into India may result in hefty fines, equipment seizure, or arrest.





