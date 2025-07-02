Advertisement
ISKON TEMPLE

20–30 Bullets Fired at ISKCON Temple in US; India Condemns Attack

A shocking incident was reported at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, where 20–30 bullets were fired at the building, causing damage worth thousands of dollars.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
20–30 Bullets Fired at ISKCON Temple in US; India Condemns Attack Image: X/ @iskcon

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, came under attack in a suspected hate crime. According to a post on X by ISKCON, 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building.

This incident caused thousands of dollars in structural damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved arches.

"The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah (USA), world-famous for its Holi Festival, has recently come under attack in suspected hate crimes. Over the past several days, 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property."

The ISKON said in a statement that the incident took place at night while devotees and guests were present inside. 

Therefore, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco firmly condemned the shooting at the ISKCON temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. “The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the India in SF officials shared via X.

