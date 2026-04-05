20 GE engines coming – Is India about to turbocharge its Tejas Mk1A fighters?

New Delhi: With the sixth F404-IN20 jet engine from the General Electric (GE) Aerospace now ready for shipment to India, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to gain momentum in its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A programme. HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr DK Sunil said the engine is ready after months of supply delays that had slowed fighter deliveries.

Following international disruptions that affected engine production, the GE has assured the HAL that an additional batch of 20 F404 engines will arrive between June and December 2026. These units are part of the original $716 million contract signed in 2021 for 99 engines. It is intended to power India’s modernised fighter fleet.

Clearing the backlog

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The F404-IN20 turbofan engines serve as the primary propulsion system for the domestically built Tejas Mk1A, and their timely delivery is essential. The HAL presently has around 20 fully assembled Mk1A airframes grounded on the factory floor. They are awaiting these powerplants.

Dr. Sunil suggested that the historically slow supply chain is finally beginning to move and providing a much-needed boost to the fighter programme.

Over the previous financial year, the HAL received fewer engines than anticipated. It prompted the manufacturer to invoke contractual penalty clauses against the GE Aerospace for liquidated damages.

With the sixth engine now ready and additional shipments scheduled for late 2026, the HAL can begin installing engines in the waiting aircraft. It will allow engineering teams to advance ground evaluations, flight trials and radar software updates.

Accelerating Tejas deliveries

At present, five Tejas Mk1A fighters are fully equipped with engines and ready for handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF), while dozens more await their GE propulsion systems. As the new engines arrive, the HAL plans to expedite fitting these into the grounded jets. It will help bring the Rs 48,000-crore deal signed in February 2021 for 83 aircraft back on schedule.

Both the HAL and the GE Aerospace are collaborating to resolve previous logistical bottlenecks. The strategy includes delivering 20 engines in the second half of 2026, with plans to supply 24 engines in the financial year 2026-27 and stabilise at 30 engines annually from 2027-28 onwards.

This ramp-up is important not only for the initial batch of aircraft but also for HAL’s subsequent follow-on order placed in 2025 for 113 more F404 engines, which are intended to support an expanded order of 97 additional Tejas jets for the IAF.

With these engines set to arrive, the HAL is poised to accelerate its production schedule, ensuring India’s indigenous fighter programme continues to strengthen the Air Force’s capabilities and achieve its long-term delivery targets.