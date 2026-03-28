Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031444https://zeenews.india.com/india/20-indian-flagged-vessels-with-540-seafarers-remain-in-persian-gulf-region-govt-3031444.html
NewsIndia20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf region: Govt
MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT

20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf region: Govt

The ministry continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia and safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remains the highest priority.

|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 07:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf region: GovtPhoto Credit: IANS

Twenty Indian-flagged vessels with 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region and are being actively monitored, the government said on Saturday. 

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has put in place necessary measures to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe; no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said. They are being actively monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

DG Shipping has facilitated safe repatriation of over 938 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, port operations across India remain normal with no congestion. State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have confirmed smooth functioning.

“Coordination continues with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations,” said the ministry.

Since February 28, around 4,97,000 passengers have returned to India from the war-affected region.

“Indian Missions and Posts remain in touch with the Indian community and continue to extend assistance, along with issuing necessary advisories for their safety and well-being,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia and safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remains the highest priority.

As per sources and multiple reports, two more merchant vessels carrying petroleum products for India were likely transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, even as the geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt movement through the critical maritime route.

Indian Navy warships have been deployed near key ports to provide assistance, with more vessels expected to arrive from the Strait in the coming days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War: Why Hormuz is not just an oil route, it is world's lifeline
Auto
400 EVs save 15.7 lakh litres of fuel annually in corporate fleets: Report
R Ashwin MLC 2026
R Ashwin set to share dressing room with Pakistan's Haris Rauf in this league
mobility
AI cameras, war rooms to tackle crowding at stations: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Aneet Padda
Who is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s sister sparks row after calling ‘Dhurandhar’
Auto news
Planning to buy a car? Check 5 upcoming launches in April 2026
R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin names CSK's 'ideal' playing XII without MS Dhoni
LPG Cylinder delivery
Over 54 lakh LPG refills delivered in a day
Technology
Oppo Pad 5 Review 2026: Best mid-range tablet for students and professionals
Mitchell Starc injury IPL 2026
'Indian media claim to know my body better than me': Mitchell Starc hits back