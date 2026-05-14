20 Lakhs property of Pakistan-based terror handler attached in North Kashmir

Sopore Police have attached 10 Marla of land, valued at approximately Rs 20 Lakhs, in Kehnusa, Bandipora, belonging to Majid Ahmad Sofi, a Hizbul Mujahideen terror handler operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The immovable property was attached under UAPA in FIR 307/2023. This action aims to dismantle terror financing networks and disrupt logistics, supporting the ongoing crackdown against anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said Majid Ahmad Sofi Bisati, son of Ali Mohammad Sofi, resident of New Colony Sopore, who, as per records, is an active member/handler of the Proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, his immovable property in the shape of Land measuring 10 Marla located at Kehnusa, Bandipora, of approximately Rs 20 Lakhs was attached.

The attachment was conducted by Sopore Police alongside the Executive Magistrate, revenue officials, and independent witnesses under Case FIR No. 307/2023 registered under Sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

This action is part of a broader, sustained strategy by the J&K Police to break the financial and support structure of terrorist organizations operating from across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir Police are aggressively targeting the logistics and financial networks of terror handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), frequently attaching their immovable assets under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to dismantle terror ecosystems.

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Earlier, multiple actions were taken against Pakistan-based handlers, including the attachment of over 10 Kanals of land belonging to Abdul Aziz in Mandi and property of Rafiq Nai Sultan in Mendhar, who is accused of launching terrorists and smuggling narcotics. And Properties of handlers operating from across the border have been attached, including 4 Marlas in Tral belonging to Mubashir Ahmad and large swathes of land in Baramulla’s Uri sector linked to cases against proclaimed offenders.

