During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar was speaking, accused Congress and the Opposition parties of lacking faith in India’s Foreign Minister and instead trusting in another country.

Amit Shah also added that while the Opposition parties' speakers were addressing the House, the government MPs were patiently listening.

The Home Minister said, "I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister, but they have faith in some other country. I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House."

"This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain there for the next 20 years," he added.

"When their Speakers were talking, we were listening to them patiently. I will inform you tomorrow how many lies have been told by them. Now they are not able to listen to the truth... When such an important issue is being discussed, and the EAM is speaking, does it look nice that the opposition is disturbing him?" the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, the EAM, in his address to the Lok Sabha during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor debate, made it clear that India remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

EAM On Operation Sindoor

Jaishankar also denied reports of any call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump during the crucial window of military engagement.

“There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also highlighted that India has consistently taken the global lead in exposing Pakistan’s long-standing role in supporting terrorism.

Operation Sindoor

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, as a military retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The operation triggered a four-day military conflict with Pakistan, during which Islamabad unsuccessfully attempted drone and missile attacks targeting Indian territory. However, after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan reached out to his Indian counterpart, a ceasefire agreement was reached.

(with agencies' inputs)