Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2938242https://zeenews.india.com/india/20-more-years-in-opposition-amit-shah-slams-congress-over-attempts-to-disrupt-jaishankars-speech-2938242.html
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR DISCUSSION

'20 More Years In Opposition': Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Attempts To Disrupt Jaishankar's Speech

Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday said that while the Opposition parties' speakers were addressing the House, the government MPs were patiently listening. He added that the Opposition does not have faith in the External Affairs Minister of India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'20 More Years In Opposition': Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Attempts To Disrupt Jaishankar's Speech Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Photo Credit: ANI)

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar was speaking, accused Congress and the Opposition parties of lacking faith in India’s Foreign Minister and instead trusting in another country.

Amit Shah also added that while the Opposition parties' speakers were addressing the House, the government MPs were patiently listening.

The Home Minister said, "I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister, but they have faith in some other country. I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House."

"This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain there for the next 20 years," he added. 

"When their Speakers were talking, we were listening to them patiently. I will inform you tomorrow how many lies have been told by them. Now they are not able to listen to the truth... When such an important issue is being discussed, and the EAM is speaking, does it look nice that the opposition is disturbing him?" the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, the EAM, in his address to the Lok Sabha during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor debate, made it clear that India remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. 

EAM On Operation Sindoor

Jaishankar also denied reports of any call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump during the crucial window of military engagement.

“There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also highlighted that India has consistently taken the global lead in exposing Pakistan’s long-standing role in supporting terrorism. 

Operation Sindoor 

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, as a military retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. 

The operation triggered a four-day military conflict with Pakistan, during which Islamabad unsuccessfully attempted drone and missile attacks targeting Indian territory. However, after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan reached out to his Indian counterpart, a ceasefire agreement was reached.

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK