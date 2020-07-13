20 people test coronavirus COVID-19 positive after attending funeral in Bihar's Bihta

Bihta: Recording yet another rise in coronavirus cases in Bihar, 20 people tested positive in Bihta area on Sunday (July 13, 2020) after attending a funeral.

The entire Bihta area is sealed and the area is getting sanitized after the reports of 20 people came positive.

The pople who tested positive went to attend the funeral of businessman Raj Kumar Gupta who died in hospital on July 10.

Prior to this, the nephew of the deceased tested positive on the day of cremation after which one more family member tested positive.

As soon as the local authority was informed about the same, the sample of 37 people who attended the funeral were collected in which 20 tested positive.

Bihta is now declared as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, the number of case in Bihar stands at 16642 which includes 5001 active cases and 143 deaths.