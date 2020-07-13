हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

20 people test coronavirus COVID-19 positive after attending funeral in Bihar's Bihta

Recording yet another rise in coronavirus cases in Bihar, 20 people tested positive in Bihta area on Sunday (July 13, 2020) after attending a funeral. 

20 people test coronavirus COVID-19 positive after attending funeral in Bihar&#039;s Bihta

Bihta: Recording yet another rise in coronavirus cases in Bihar, 20 people tested positive in Bihta area on Sunday (July 13, 2020) after attending a funeral. 

The entire Bihta area is sealed and the area is getting sanitized after the reports of 20 people came positive. 

The pople who tested positive went to attend the funeral of businessman Raj Kumar Gupta who died in hospital on July 10. 

Prior to this, the nephew of the deceased tested positive on the day of cremation after which one more family member tested positive.

As soon as the local authority was informed about the same, the sample of 37 people who attended the funeral were collected in which 20 tested positive.

Bihta is now declared as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, the number of case in Bihar stands at 16642 which includes 5001 active cases and 143 deaths.

Tags:
CoronavirusBiharFuneral
Next
Story

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19
  • 8,78,254Confirmed
  • 23,174Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today