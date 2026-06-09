20 TMC MPs to back NDA? Why Kakoli Ghosh’s claim has set off fresh buzz

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is dealing with a new round of internal political churn after its Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that she has the backing of 20 law makers in the House. Along with a request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for seating them as a separate group, her statement has added a layer of uncertainty within the party’s parliamentary ranks.

At present, the TMC has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha. If the claim of 20 MPs standing together holds weight, it would be enough for a group to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Depending on how the speaker examines the situation, it could also open the door for recognition of a separate faction in Parliament. There has been no independent confirmation of the alleged list of signatories.

The development comes at a time when the party is faced with internal rebellion after its humiliating defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Meetings in Delhi

Reports have suggested that deliberations around the breakaway claim have taken place in the national capital. According to a report by The Indian Express, a meeting involving MPs supporting Dastidar was held at the residence of BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also met some of the MPs, as per the report. It is also claimed that the group discussed formally requesting separate seating in the Lok Sabha.

News agency ANI reported that Adhikari visited the Delhi residence of TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, where several TMC MPs were believed to be present at the time.

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At the same time, expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee told ANI, “I have come to know that 20 MPs have signed. But in reality, more than two-thirds of the MPs have signed. I cannot say exactly why they did this, but a voice is being raised against authoritarianism, and this is important for democracy.”

He further added, “I have not spoken to them, and I do not know what their next step is. Their stand is different from ours. I may not be able to stand with them, but I will definitely congratulate them for raising their voice for democracy against authoritarianism.”

Reactions from within and outside TMC

The claim has prompted a pushback from within the TMC. MP Mahua Moitra said, “These MPs entered Parliament in 2024 after winning on the Trinamool Congress ticket. The people did not elect them to represent the NDA, but as representatives of the TMC.”

She further said, “Those who are selfish and opportunistic and want to leave the party for their personal interests are free to join the BJP. But first, they should resign from their positions and then contest elections on a BJP ticket.”

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also questioned their reported move to the BJP. “Those who have become MPs or MLAs have secured these positions by contesting on the Trinamool Congress ticket and winning elections under ‘Didi’s’ banner,” he said, adding that “just a few days ago, they were chanting Didi, Didi, Didi. Now it is being heard that they are preparing to move towards the NDA. What kind of politics is this?”

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Outside the party, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dismissed the developments and called it a “nautanki” (drama). “If these people had directly joined the NDA, it would have been better, because till May 4 they were fighting against the BJP,” he said.

“They are saying that they want to support the BJP in the interest of the country’s development," he further said.

The battle for control within TMC

The cracks within the party are now out in the open. A rebellion over leadership and control of the organisation has become visible. Reports suggesting that 20 party MPs have decided to support the BJP has further exposed those cracks.

So far, the Lok Sabha speaker’s office has not made any official comment on the request for separate seating, and there has been no independent confirmation of the claimed support from 20 MPs.