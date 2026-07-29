/Delhi crime alert: 20-year-old woman shot dead in Keshavpuram; police hunt co-worker

A young girl aged 20 years old was gunned down at close range by an unidentified person inside a house located in North West Delhi's Keshavpuram on Wednesday. According to the statement issued by Delhi Police, the deceased woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman's name is Jyoti and she was found inside a third floor room with bullet wounds to her head.
The main accused Saurabh who was the night caretaker of the said premise and had some acquaintance with the victim escaped from the spot after the shooting incident. Heavy raids have been started by the police teams in the National Capital Region (NCR) to capture the suspect.
This incident came to the notice of police when a PCR call was received at the Keshavpuram Police Station informing about murder inside a residential building located in Shanti Nagar.
When the police team reached the spot they secured the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination to find out the exact time of shooting incident.
The initial investigation reveals that there was a personal link between Jyoti and Saurabh, who worked opposite shifts at the same place.
It is believed that a personal tiff possibly erupted between the duo which prompted Saurabh to pull the trigger and flee from the spot. This incident is the second one of murder in the North West area of Delhi within a period of six hours only.
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