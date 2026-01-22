2000 Red Fort attack: SC seeks Delhi government’s response in final plea of death-row convict

2000 Red Fort Terror Attack: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government, seeking its response to a curative petition filed by death-row convict Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, a Pakistani national convicted for his role in the 2000 Red Fort terror attack.

A three-judge bench headed by Surya Kant took up the matter on Thursday and agreed to examine the plea by asking the Delhi government to place its stand on record. A curative petition is considered the final legal remedy available after all other appeals are exhausted.

Arif’s death sentence was upheld by the apex court in November 2022, when it dismissed his review petition and held that his guilt had been proven beyond reasonable doubt. Earlier, in 2011, the Supreme Court of India had awarded him the death penalty. His mercy plea was later rejected in 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The case relates to the terror attack at the Red Fort on the night of December 22, 2000. Armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba breached security at the historic monument around 9 pm, opening indiscriminate fire with automatic rifles and hurling grenades. Three Army personnel from the 7 Rajputana Rifles were killed in the attack.

According to court records, the attackers managed to flee after an exchange of fire with the Quick Reaction Team, scaling the rear boundary wall of the complex and escaping towards Ring Road.

Arif was later arrested and prosecuted by the Delhi government. The courts found him guilty of actively aiding the terrorists involved in the attack. While rejecting his earlier review plea, the Supreme Court had noted that the case fell within the “rarest of rare” category, warranting capital punishment.

In his latest plea, Arif has challenged the confirmation of his death sentence through a curative petition, which is meant to address alleged gross miscarriages of justice after the dismissal of a review petition. With the Supreme Court now seeking a response from the Delhi government, the matter will be examined once again before a final decision is taken.

(With ANI Inputs)