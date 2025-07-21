2006 Mumbai Local Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits All 12 Accused
The Bombay High Court acquits all 12 accused
Trending Photos
2006 Mumbai Local Train Blasts: The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai local train blasts case.
ANI reported that the court has declared all 12 individuals innocent.
(this is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement