Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934607https://zeenews.india.com/india/2006-mumbai-local-train-blasts-bombay-hc-acquits-all-12-accused-2934607.html
NewsIndia
2006 MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN BLASTS

2006 Mumbai Local Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits All 12 Accused

The Bombay High Court acquits all 12 accused 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2006 Mumbai Local Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits All 12 Accused Bombay High Court (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

2006 Mumbai Local Train Blasts: The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai local train blasts case. 

ANI reported that the court has declared all 12 individuals innocent.

(this is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK