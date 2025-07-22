Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935399https://zeenews.india.com/india/2006-mumbai-train-blasts-maharashtra-moves-sc-against-acquittal-of-all-accused-2935399.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Maharashtra Moves SC Against Acquittal Of All Accused

The High Court had on Monday acquitted the twelve accused persons by noting that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) failed to prove the offences beyond a reasonable doubt.

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 07:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Maharashtra Moves SC Against Acquittal Of All Accused

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging yesterday's Bombay High Court's decision to acquit twelve persons who were accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts. The plea was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai by Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, who requested that the plea be taken up urgently by the top court. The Court listed the matter for hearing on Thursday, July 24.

The High Court had on Monday acquitted the twelve accused persons by noting that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) failed to prove the offences beyond a reasonable doubt.

In doing so, the High Court set aside a September 2015 judgment of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court that had imposed the death penalty on 5 of the 12 accused persons and had sentenced the remaining 7 to life.

Following the Bombay High Courts' decision, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and said that the Maharashtra government will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The case is listed for hearing before the CJI's bench on Thursday.

On the evening of July 11, 2006, bomb blasts took place at seven different places in the Mumbai local trains within just 11 minutes. In this incident, 189 people died, while more than 827 passengers were injured.

The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate. They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar, and Borivali. A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts' case. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK