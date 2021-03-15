2008 Batla House encounter case: Court awards death penalty to convict Ariz Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (March 15, 2021) awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter case. The court called it a 'rarest of rare case'.

Ariz Khan is convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the encounter that took place on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Police had sought the death penalty for Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

According to Police, Ariz Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008, in Delhi`s Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects -- Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on September 13, 2008, in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was martyred during the encounter.

Notably, a trial court in 2013 had sentenced the Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment. His appeal against the trial court`s verdict has been pending in the High Court.

