A Delhi court’s Karkardooma complex on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam from October 4 to October 10 to enable him to attend the marriages of his two cousins in New Delhi and Bihar.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted Imam seven days of interim bail, subject to conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount.
The court noted that this was Imam’s second application for interim bail and that the request was to attend the weddings of his real cousins. Considering these circumstances, the court allowed the plea and granted him interim bail.
The court directed Sharjeel Imam to surrender before the jail authorities on the evening of October 10.
As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered Imam not to contact any person or witness connected with the case. He has also been barred from using social media and from meeting anyone other than his family members.
Imam had moved the application through advocates Ahmad Ibrahim and Ayesha Zaidi, seeking two weeks of interim bail from September 30 to October 13 to attend the marriages of Danish Imam and Fahad Imam. The application stated that the weddings are scheduled to take place in Delhi on October 4 and in Sasaram, Bihar, on October 7.
Delhi Police filed a response confirming the marriages. However, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anirudh Mishra opposed the interim bail plea, arguing that the allegations against Sharjeel Imam are serious and that his regular bail applications have been rejected by the court on several occasions.
The SPP submitted that Imam’s presence at the weddings was not necessary and that no financial assistance from him was required. He also argued that Imam has several cousins and that granting bail on the ground of attending a marriage could lead to repeated requests for similar relief in the future.
Sharjeel Imam is an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and has been chargesheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His regular bail plea is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are among those accused under the UAPA in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. According to the prosecution, the violence left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
The riots broke out amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
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