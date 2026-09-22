Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin's wedding

2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin's wedding

A Delhi court granted Sharjeel Imam seven days of interim bail from October 4 to 10 to attend his cousins’ weddings in Delhi and Bihar, subject to strict conditions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin's wedding
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin's wedding
2
3
4
5