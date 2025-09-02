2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case: HC Dismisses Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case of 2020.

While a detailed copy of the judgment is awaited, a bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, pronouncing the decision, reportedly said that all the appeals were dismissed.

Earlier, in July, the bench led by Justice Chawla had reserved the decision after hearing the submissions advanced on behalf of the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Larger Conspiracy For Riots

This case is related to the allegations of a 'larger Conspiracy for riots' and the 18 accused individuals have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and two accused are reportedly absconding.

According to the Delhi police, 53 persons died and hundreds were injured in the North East Delhi Riots in February 2020. More than 700 FIRs were registered against several accused persons in different police stations of North East Delhi and other areas.

As per ANI, Delhi police filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets in a larger conspiracy case. This case is at the stage of arguments on charges.

HC Dismisses Bail Plea Of…

Opposing the bail pleas of the accused, Solicitor General Mehta argued that the long incarceration of the individuals should not be a ground for their release on bail pending trial, because they were allegedly involved in a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy to put the entire country to shame ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump in 2020.

"If you (referring to accused persons) are doing something against the nation, then you'd better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted," as per IANS, he had submitted.

Mehta also added that it is not just a case of bail in regular riot cases; he stated that it is a “very well thought and well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy” which starts in the national capital.

Sharjeel Imam Speech

Solicitor General Mehta, referring to speeches made by Sharjeel Imam, said that there was a plan to divide the nation based on a particular religion. During his arguments, Mehta referred to several global media posts relating to the Delhi riots and said that the accused were not protesting against a law but were planning something sinister.

"Their intention was to divide the nation on religious lines. The intention was to cause national embarrassment at the global level," he emphasised.

In addition, according to ANI, while opposing the bail pleas on July 9, Mehta had submitted that in UAPA cases related to national security, bail cannot be granted on the ground of delay in trial.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had earlier argued that there was a long delay in the trial, and even the charges had not been framed, and the matter was at the stage of arguments on charges.

SG Tushar Mehta, during his submissions, referred to the portion of the speech where Sharjeel Imam had said that we can separate the chicken neck (North East) from the rest of India forever. If not forever, then for at least a month.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel, during one of his alleged anti-CAA speeches, had reportedly also said that you are aware of the condition of Muslims in Assam. It was also submitted that in his speech, he had allegedly said that nothing would happen unless 100-200 people died.

The SG also referred to the statement of a protected witness who attended a meeting with Umar Khalid. This meeting was also attended by other accused persons.

Mehta added that these riots were financed by five accused, namely Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa ur Rehman, and Meeran Haider.

(with agencies’ inputs)