New Delhi: In a major setback to Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra, a court on Tuesday ordered an FIR to probe his alleged role in the 2020 riots in the national capital.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe against Mishra and others.

“It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required,” the judge said.

The court directed Delhi Police to file a "compliance report" in the matter by April 16, the next date of hearing.

A detailed order is awaited.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, following protests over the citizenship law, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

The order came on an application filed by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas who sought the registration of the FIR. Delhi Police opposed the plea and said Mishra had no role in the riots.

Aside from today's case, another PIL seeking FIR against BJP's Mishra and other party leaders, including Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma, for their alleged hate speeches ahead of the 2020 riots is currently pending in the Delhi High Court.

Tuesday's order, however, does not pave way for Mishra's resignation or other political implications in his career on legality as of now.

The police had informed the court during the arguments on the petition that "a plan" was being "hatched to shift the blame on Mishra".

Mishra’s role was already investigated in the larger conspiracy behind the riots, it said.

"The chats of the DPSG (Delhi protest support group) show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020. Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra," the police added.

Ilyas sought the FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.