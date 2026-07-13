/2020 Delhi riots: Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, four others convicted in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case

A Delhi court delivered its verdict on Monday regarding the 2020 Delhi riots case, finding former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four associates responsible for the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma. While five individuals were convicted, the judge acquitted six other defendants due to insufficient evidence. The Karkardooma Court determined that Hussain was guilty of several offenses, including murder (Section 302), kidnapping with the intent of wrongful confinement (Section 365), rioting (Sections 147 and 148), promoting communal disharmony (Section 153A), and defying public servant orders (Section 188).
The additional four men—Javed, Anas, Nazim, and Kasim—were also found guilty of Sharma’s murder. Notably, the court cleared all five convicted men of the criminal conspiracy charge (Section 120B). Meanwhile, the remaining six defendants were cleared of all charges, with the court citing the prosecution's failure to prove their involvement beyond a reasonable doubt.
The quantum of sentence is yet to be decided, with the court fixing a later date for hearing arguments on sentencing. The case relates to the killing of IB officer Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 26, 2020, amid the communal violence that rocked the national capital.
According to the prosecution, Hussain and the co-accused formed part of an unlawful assembly that abducted and murdered Sharma during the riots.
An FIR was registered on February 26, 2020, on a complaint lodged by Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar. He alleged that his son had left home on February 25 to purchase household items but did not return. He later learnt from local residents that a youth had been thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain from the Chand Bagh area, following which Sharma's body was recovered from the drain.
The complainant alleged that Hussain and his associates were responsible for the murder of his son.
In March 2023, the trial court had framed charges against 11 accused, including Hussain, for offences including rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, murder and criminal conspiracy. At the stage of framing of charges, the court had also recorded the prosecution's submission that Hussain had incited the mob to target Hindus and exhorted them to "not spare them".
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Hussain's plea seeking bail in the case after considering the allegations and the material placed on record. Last week, the Karkardooma Court had deferred the pronouncement of its verdict from July 7 to July 13.
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