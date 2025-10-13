2025 Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Rebel, Fields 21 Candidates, Challenges 10 RJD Seats – Can He Dent Opposition’s Prospects?

Patna: After being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years over “irresponsible behaviour and failing to conform to probity and family values” in May, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is positioned to challenge his former party and potentially dent its prospects in Bihar’s upcoming assembly elections.

With the launch of his own political outfit, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, he has released a list of 21 candidates, 10 of whom are set to contest sitting RJD seats, the former minister is now poised to test the electoral strength of his father’s party and set the stage for a high-stakes battle in the state.

He will contest the elections from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district that is presently represented by Mukesh Kumar of the RJD, who won the 2020 assembly elections by defeating JDU’s Asma Parveen with a margin of 13,687 votes. He currently represents the Hassanpur in the state assembly.

The candidate list of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal gives an opportunity to several new and young faces. The list also includes two women candidates, reflecting an effort to bring fresh energy into the party.

Among the 21 candidates announced, 10 are contesting from seats currently held by RJD MLAs. These include Mahua, Sitamarhi, Shahpur, Bakhtiarpur, Jagdishpur, Atri, Maner, Mahanar and Baniapur. The move indicates a direct challenge to the RJD, signalling his intent, alongside his father and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, to create electoral damage for his former party.

The Jan Shakti Janata Dal has also fielded candidates against sitting MLAs of other Mahagathbandhan (the RJD, the Congress and Left parties combine) allies. In Dumraon, where Ajit Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML) holds the seat, Tej Pratap has announced a candidate. Similarly, two Congress-held seats, Hsua and Vikramganj, are also being contested by his nominees.

Among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-held seats, he has fielded candidates against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting MLAs in five constituencies: Wazirganj, Patna Sahib, Narkatiaganj, Barouli and Mohiddinagar. Two Janata Dal (United) or JD (U)-held seats, Benipur and Kuchaikot, are also being challenged.

Since his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap has adopted a rebellious stance. Despite being a sitting MLA from Hassanpur, this seat does not appear in the current list, indicating a strategic focus on new and high-profile contests.

The announcement of candidates and the choice of constituencies reflects his aggressive approach to challenge RJD’s dominance in Bihar and establish his own political footprint. By fielding candidates against sitting MLAs of RJD, NDA and other alliance partners, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal also aims to test its strength across multiple regions, including seats where family influence has traditionally been strong.

Tej Pratap’s move to directly face a sitting RJD MLA in Mahua highlights a shift in Bihar politics, with intra-family and intra-party dynamics now taking centre stage. The coming elections will reveal whether this strategy can convert rebellious energy into actual electoral success and whether the Jan Shakti Janata Dal can emerge as a credible force in Bihar’s political landscape.