2025 Chapter Of 1992 Ajmer Blackmail Scandal? Check How Rs 2,000 Led To Arrest Of New Gang Targeting Minor Girls

Do you remember the infamous 1992 Ajmer blackmail case? In 2023, a film titled Ajmer 92 was made about it. Then, in August 2024, after 32 years, the accused were finally convicted. People thought the case had come to an end. But today, a shocking revelation from Ajmer has once again revived the horrors of that dark past—one that many wished to forget.

The latest developments in Ajmer’s blackmail scandal will leave you shaken. Young schoolgirls were lured into a "love trap," subjected to horrific abuse, and then pressured into bringing in other girls. This new case has reopened the old wounds from 33 years ago, reminding the city of its haunting past. In today's DNA, Zee News brings you this exclusive report:

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Disturbing Modus Operandi

The perpetrators targeted schoolgirls, took them to cafés, recorded obscene videos, and blackmailed them into bringing in more victims. This new blackmail gang in Ajmer used the same manipulative tactics that were seen in the past.

Sitting at the police station doorstep today are the accused who exploited and abused young girls. The arrested individuals—Rehan Mohammad, Sohail Mansuri, Lukman, Armaan Pathan, and Sahil Qureshi—allegedly trapped Hindu girls, blackmailed them, and used one victim to lure another into their web.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A total of seven suspects have been arrested so far, including two minors. The police have identified five victims, all of whom are students from the same school and class.

The way this blackmail gang operated is truly shocking. The accused would first befriend a minor girl, gain her trust, and gift her a mobile phone. They would then take her to cafés, manipulate her, and ultimately blackmail her into bringing in other girls.

Threats and Coercion

The victims were not only blackmailed but were also subjected to further threats. The accused forced them to wear specific clothes and even threatened to kill them if they refused to comply. Additionally, they pressured the girls into stealing money from their homes.

This criminal operation was exposed when one of the victims stole Rs 2,000 from her home. Her family grew suspicious and questioned her, but out of fear, she initially said nothing. When her parents kept a close watch, they discovered she was communicating with the accused over the phone. Upon further questioning, the girl revealed the names of other victims, leading to more shocking revelations as the police began their investigation.

Unsettling Questions Raised

This fresh blackmail scandal in Ajmer is not just horrifying but also raises several disturbing questions. What kind of mindset leads people to prey on underage girls? And more importantly, how are such twisted ideologies being instilled in young minds? Among the accused are two minors themselves, highlighting a deeply troubling issue—who is influencing children to adopt such depraved behaviour?

This case is yet another grim reminder of the dangers lurking in society, emphasizing the urgent need for vigilance and stricter measures to protect innocent lives.