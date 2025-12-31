Indian Army In 2025: As 2025 draws to a close, the Indian Army stands marked by a year of decisive operations, rapid capability enhancement, and purposeful transformation. From delivering calibrated cross-border deterrence in the wake of terror attacks to accelerating technology absorption, strengthening long-range precision firepower, and reshaping battlefield structures for future conflicts, the Army demonstrated both operational resolve and strategic foresight. Alongside heightened military diplomacy, doctrinal evolution, and a renewed push for indigenisation and innovation, 2025 underscored the Indian Army’s shift from incremental modernisation to mission-driven transformation. The following ten milestones capture the breadth and depth of the Indian Army’s key achievements over the year—on the battlefield, in capability development, and in shaping the future force.

1. Operational Employment and Deterrence: Operation SINDOOR

In May 2025, the Indian Army demonstrated decisive operational resolve through Operation SINDOOR, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan Army–backed terrorists. The operation was entirely planned by the Military Operations Branch of the Indian Army and executed under close supervision from the Directorate General of Military Operations, with the Chief of Defence Staff and all three Service Chiefs monitoring developments in real time. Nine terrorist camps across the border were destroyed—seven by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force—through precise, calibrated, and time-bound strikes that reinforced deterrence while maintaining escalation control. Pakistan’s subsequent attempts to retaliate using drones on multiple nights between 7 and 10 May were foiled by Indian Army air defence units, highlighting the effectiveness of integrated counter-UAS and layered air defence systems. Along the Line of Control, more than a dozen terror launch pads were destroyed, disrupting infiltration routes and logistics networks. On 10 May 2025, Pakistan’s DGMO approached his Indian counterpart seeking a ceasefire, leading to an understanding to halt firing and military action.

2. Long-Range Firepower and Precision Strike Capability

The year 2025 saw major advances in the Indian Army’s long-range precision strike capabilities. On 1 December, a BrahMos unit under Southern Command, with elements from the Andaman & Nicobar Command, conducted a successful combat missile launch that validated high-speed flight stability and terminal accuracy under simulated battlefield conditions. This reaffirmed the Army’s readiness for deep precision strikes, even as extended-range BrahMos development and testing continued through the year to shorten sensor-to-shooter cycles. Simultaneously, rocket artillery capabilities were strengthened with the operationalisation of two additional Pinaka regiments in June 2025, enhancing stand-off firepower and rapid concentration of fires. The successful December test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket, with a reported range of around 120 km, marked a significant step toward higher-precision deep fires, alongside reported work on future variants with even longer ranges.

3. Aviation Capability Boost with Apache Induction

A long-awaited boost to Army Aviation came in 2025 with the induction of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. On 22 July, the Indian Army received the first three Apaches, followed by the delivery of the remaining three in December. The induction marked tangible progress in the Army Aviation Corps’ transformation, significantly enhancing close air support, anti-armour, and battlefield strike capabilities, particularly in high-threat environments.

4. New Organisations For Future Battlefields

The Indian Army moved decisively from concept to capability in 2025 with the rollout of new battlefield organisations. In October, a capability demonstration in Rajasthan showcased the integrated employment of Bhairav Battalions and Ashni Platoons, alongside newly inducted technological assets. Open reporting during the year highlighted plans to operationalise 25 Bhairav light commando battalions on an accelerated timeline and to raise Ashni drone platoons across infantry units for ISR and precision effects. These were complemented by the development of Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries, equipped with unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions to address future operational challenges.

5. Procurements and Capability Building

Building on 2024, the Indian Army continued observing 2025 as a Year of Technology Absorption, focusing on moving beyond acquisition to integration and operational embedding of new technologies. Major capability milestones included the induction of six Apache helicopters, the achievement of an impressive 91 per cent indigenisation of ammunition, and the large-scale induction of unmanned aerial systems. Over the year, the Army inducted nearly 3,000 remotely piloted aircraft, around 150 tethered drones, swarm drones, logistics drones for high-altitude operations, and kamikaze drones. Defence Acquisition Council approvals in August and December reflected a clear tilt towards unmanned systems, counter-UAS capabilities, night-fighting enhancements, and precision fires—drawing lessons from modern conflicts and recent operational experience.

6. Digital Transformation and Tech Enablement

Operational digitisation gathered strong momentum in 2025 as the Indian Army pursued faster decision-making and technology-enabled warfare. Edge data centres were established to bring data processing and analysis closer to the tactical edge, significantly reducing data-to-decision timelines. At the same time, a large number of in-house software solutions were developed, including platforms such as the Equipment Helpline and the Sainik Yatri Mitra App, underscoring a parallel focus on responsive logistics, maintenance support, and soldier-centric services.

7. Doctrine, Readiness and Strategic Review

The Army Commanders’ Conference held in Jaisalmer in October 2025 served as a key doctrinal milestone. Senior leadership deliberations focused on emerging challenges such as grey zone warfare, the roadmap for greater jointness, and the continued push for Aatmanirbharta and innovation. These discussions aligned force design, readiness, and doctrine with an increasingly complex threat spectrum, ensuring that lessons from recent operations and global conflicts were incorporated into future planning.

8. Military Diplomacy and Joint Exercises

Military diplomacy remained a strong pillar of the Indian Army’s engagement strategy in 2025. The year featured a wide range of bilateral exercises across diverse terrains and operational scenarios, aimed at enhancing interoperability and counter-terror readiness. Notable exercises included SHAKTI with France, YUDH ABHYAS with the United States in Alaska, MAITREE with Thailand in Meghalaya, AUSTRAHIND with Australia in Perth, MITRA SHAKTI with Sri Lanka in Belagavi, AJEYA WARRIOR with the United Kingdom in Rajasthan, and DESERT CYCLONE-II with the UAE in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing India’s growing network of strategic partnerships.

9. Defence Dialogues

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 emerged as the Indian Army’s flagship strategic seminar series, contributing significantly to defence thought leadership. The year’s engagements included a Young Leaders Forum in October, a curtain-raiser podcast by General Upendra Dwivedi in November, and the main dialogue later that month. Anchored to the theme of reform-to-transform, the dialogue focused on building a secure and developed India through institutional reform, innovation, and strategic clarity.

10. Innovation and Indigenisation

Innovation at the grassroots level received a major boost through the Inno-Yoddha 2025–26 edition, conducted between November and December. A record 89 innovations were submitted by soldiers and units across the Army, with 32 selected for further development and fielding pathways. The initiative reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to bottom-up innovation and indigenous capability creation, ensuring that operational challenges are increasingly met with home-grown, soldier-driven solutions.