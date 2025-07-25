2025: The Year Of Global Wars – Devastation, Casualties & Escalating Arms Trade Across Six Major Conflicts

The year 2025 has cemented its place in history as a year defined by widespread conflict, with the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border dispute marking the sixth major confrontation to rock the globe. From South Asia to the Middle East and Africa, these wars have claimed millions of lives, reduced cities to rubble, and sent global arms sales skyrocketing.

The latest armed conflict between Cambodia and Thailand in response to their chronic border conflict, especially around the ancient Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temples, is the newest hot spot in a volatile year. The following is a summary of the destruction, loss of life, infrastructure damage, and increased arms trade observed in six major conflicts.

1. India-Pakistan Conflict (2025)

What Happened?: On 7th May 2025, India carried out missile strikes in "Operation Sindoor" against Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror targets inside Pakistan. It was a retaliatory strike in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on 22nd April 2025, that left 26 civilians dead. Pakistan also struck back and claimed it to be an act of war, using drones, missiles, and fighter aircraft. A ceasefire was later called on 10th May.

Devastation And Casualties:

India: 16 civilians killed, including 5 children in Poonch. Houses, a Hindu temple, and infrastructure were damaged due to shelling in Jammu, Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri. Thousands of people were driven out of border towns in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

Pakistan: 40 civilians killed (7 women, 15 children) and 11 soldiers killed. More than 100 terrorists were allegedly killed. Damage was done in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and 11 airfields (like Suratgarh and Sirsa). People from Lahore and Sialkot took shelter in safer places.

Arms Sales and Analysis: India made use of Rafale aircraft, BrahMos missiles, S-400 air defense systems, and Israel-India drones. Pakistan used JF-17 aircraft (Chinese), Shahed-136 drones (Iranian), and 122mm rockets. This war fueled an estimated $5-10 billion additional arms spending, with high demand for drones and missile systems.

2. Cambodia-Thailand Conflict (2025)

What Occurred: On July 24, 2025, Thailand carried out F-16 attacks on Cambodian military installations following Cambodia launching attacks with drones and rockets. The fighting revolves around a longstanding border dispute over the regions surrounding the Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temples.

Destruction And Deaths:

Thailand: 14 killed (13 civilians, 1 soldier) and 46 wounded. Gas stations, a hospital, and the Preah Vihear temple in the provinces of Sisaket and Surin were said to have been damaged. The estimated displaced people were between 40,000 and 100,000.

Cambodia: There are claims of 20 fatalities, although this is not confirmed. Military camps and Pagoda Road in Oddar Meanchey were said to have been destroyed.

Arms Sales and Analysis: Thailand utilized mainly F-16 jets (from the US) and SAAB Gripen aircraft. Cambodia used BM-21 rockets (from China/Russia). The war has indicated a higher demand for drones and rocket systems in the region.

3. Ukraine-Russia War (2022-2025)

What Happened?: Russia's invasion of Ukraine commenced in February 2022 and still rages on into 2025 due to geopolitical tensions regarding expansion of NATO and energy resources.

Devastation And Casualties: Over 10,000 civilians have died, alongside an estimated 500,000 soldiers (350,000 Russian, 150,000 Ukrainian), with figures continuing to rise in 2025. Approximately 70% of Ukraine's infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, has been destroyed, and thousands of buildings in cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv have collapsed. The war has displaced 12 million people, with 5 million becoming refugees.

Arms Sales And Analysis: Russia used S-400 air defense systems, T-90 tanks, and Kamikaze drones. Ukraine has used Javelin missiles, Bayraktar drones, and HIMARS. Between 2022 and 2024, more than $80 billion worth of weapons was sold, which portrays the massive volume of military purchases.

4. Israel-Hamas War (2023-2025)

What Occurred?: Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack led to Israeli retaliatory strikes against Gaza, precipitating a war ongoing in 2025 and worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.

Damage And Loss Of Life

Gaza: More than 43,000 fatalities (70% of which were women and children) and over 100,000 wounded. Up to 80% of Gaza's structures have been leveled, including UNRWA schools and Al-Shifa Hospital. A total of 2 million (90% of Gaza's population) have been displaced, of which 50% of children are experiencing malnutrition.

Israel: 1,200 fatalities and 3,000 injuries recorded in 2023.

Arms Sales and Analysis: Israel has deployed F-35 fighter aircraft and the Iron Dome missile defense system. Hamas has used rockets and drones (supposedly from Iran). The war has fueled more than $10 billion in arms sales.

5. Sudan Civil War (2023-2025)

What Happened?: A violent civil war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Army broke out in April 2023 and continues into 2025.

Devastation and Losses: More than 20,000 individuals lost their lives, and 33,000 were wounded. An estimated 60% of the buildings in Darfur and Khartoum were damaged. 10 million people have been displaced and 25 million are experiencing extreme hunger.

Arms Sales and Analysis: Drones (from UAE and Russia) have been purchased by the RSF, whereas the Sudanese Army employed tanks and artillery (China and Egypt). A total of $5 billion in arms are estimated to have been sold.

6. Iran-Pakistan Tensions (2024-2025)

What Happened?: Iran conducted a counterattack against Jaish al-Adl militant targets in Pakistan in January 2024. Pakistan retaliated with counterattacks.

Devastation and Casualties: About 20 individuals, mostly militants, were killed. Balochistan's villages and militant camps were destroyed. Thousands of individuals were displaced.

Arms Sales and Analysis: Iran used Shahed-136 drones, and Pakistan used JF-17 aircraft. The increased tensions yielded an estimated $2 billion in arms sales.

What It Means For India?

These widespread conflicts have serious implications for India:

Regional Stability: The India-Pakistan dispute has increased tensions in South Asia that could affect India's Chabahar Port project and Act East Policy. Instability caused by the Cambodia-Thailand dispute could also influence ASEAN and India's larger foreign policy goals.

Arms Race: The worldwide uptick in demand for drones, AI-driven weapons, and advanced missile systems highlights the changing face of warfare. This calls for India's sustained interest in indigenous development of defense capabilities, including the Tejas fighter aircraft, sophisticated drones, and the procurement of systems like the S-400.

Humanitarian Crisis: The unfolding humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan with unprecedented mass displacement and famine are lessons India must heed to augment its disaster management and humanitarian relief capabilities even more.