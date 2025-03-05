2026 Lok Sabha Delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Moots Grouping Of South MPs, Wants 1971 Census As Base

The delimitation to increase the Lok Sabha seats as per the population of the country will take place in 2026. However, the same has already become a bone of contention between the southern states and the union government. At an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin suggested forming a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states to address concerns regarding Lok Sabha seat delimitation.

Presenting a resolution, Stalin emphasized that if the number of parliamentary seats increases, it should be based on the 1971 Census, requiring an appropriate Constitutional amendment. He further asserted that the 1971 Census should remain the basis for delimitation for the next 30 years from 2026. Additionally, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a formal assurance in Parliament on this matter.

Sharing a long post after holding an all-party meeting today in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, "The Union Government must abandon any move to reduce, either absolutely or in percentage terms, Tamil Nadu’s current parliamentary representation in any form. We will not accept any punishment for acting in the national interest by successfully controlling population growth."

Stalin further said, "If parliamentary seats are increased, Tamil Nadu’s representation must rise proportionally as per the existing framework. No manipulation or dilution of our rightful political voice will be acceptable. Tamil Nadu’s existing percentage of seats, 7.18 per cent of the total, must not be reduced under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation, but it cannot and will not allow it to be a disguised weapon against progressive states."

The JAC is to take forward such demands and create awareness among the people and the meet unanimously opposed delimitation exercise based on population, which will be a "threat to federalism and the rights of southern states to political representation." The meet underscored that Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. However, the proposed exercise must not become a punishment for implementing well the socio-economic welfare measures during the past 50 years.

The Centre declined to heed to the voice of the state, which has 39 Lok Sabha MPs. In case this number was reduced, it would become a big injustice for the state. CM said that the all-party meeting is for understanding that the state has been pushed to a corner on the issue of delimitation, thereby prompting it to take up a struggle movement to secure its rights. "The delimitation sword is hanging over the head of south India and Tamil Nadu will be severely affected," Stalin alleged.

Principal opposition party AIADMK, the Congress and Left parties, actor-politician Vijay's TVK among others attended the meeting which was boycotted by the BJP, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar). The ruling DMK has been staunchly opposing the delimitation exercise, with party president and chief minister Stalin claiming it will lead to reduced LS seats in TN. He has wondered whether the state was being punished for effective implementation of population control measures over the years. The state has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the delimitation exercise will not affect southern states, including Tamil Nadu, and had accused Stalin of spreading a misinformation campaign on the matter. Seeking to put to rest speculation on the subject, he had asserted no southern state would see a reduction in the Parliamentary representation when delimitation will be done on pro-rata basis. The DMK had questioned this assertion as well, asking the basis for pro rata--whether on population or the existing constituency of MP or MLAS.

CMs of two other southern states--Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy of Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, respectively, have also questioned Shah over his assertion on delimitation.