/2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to trio behind optogenetics, transforming brain research

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discoveries of light-gated ion channels and the development of optogenetics, a technique that has transformed the study of the brain. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm announced the award on Monday, recognising the scientists' work that has enabled researchers to control the activity of individual nerve cells using light.