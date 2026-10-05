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2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to trio behind optogenetics, transforming brain research

Understanding how the brain creates memories, feelings, and behaviours has long been one of neuroscience's biggest challenges. Optogenetics has opened a new way of studying these processes by allowing scientists to switch individual nerve cells on or off in a living brain.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to trio behind optogenetics, transforming brain research
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to trio behind optogenetics, transforming brain research
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