2035 Is The Deadline: How India Races To Stop The Fastest Missiles On Earth

India’s Hypersonic Missile Defence: A dedicated hypersonic missile defence layer is set to become one of the main pillars of Operation Sudarshan Chakra, India’s ambitious, multi-layered air and missile defence programme. Officials familiar with the project say this specialised capability is being developed to counter next-generation aerial weapons and is expected to take form during the initiative’s second phase, with a target timeline stretching to 2035.

The operation was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2025 as a nationwide AI-driven defensive system. The concept brings together existing air defence assets such as the S-400 Triumf and the indigenous Akash system, linking them with new indigenous platforms. The larger vision centres on creating a seamless protective network capable of responding to a wide range of aerial threats in real time.

Early stages of the programme focus on building a strong barrier against conventional dangers. Planning at higher levels has now moved toward preparing for weapons that move faster, fly lower and challenge existing detection systems. Hypersonic missiles are at the centre of this recalibration.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tackling The ‘True’ Hypersonic Challenge

Defence officials indicate that Phase II of Operation Sudarshan Chakra will concentrate on countering what they describe as “true” hypersonic weapons. These systems differ from traditional missiles that briefly exceed Mach 5 during parts of their flight. Hypersonic Cruise Missiles and Hypersonic Glide Vehicles sustain extreme speeds while operating inside the atmosphere.

Such weapons place pressure on present radar and interceptor networks. Their combination of speed, lower flight paths and the ability to manoeuvre quickly leaves defenders with very narrow response windows, forcing a rethink of interception strategies.

Project Kusha Enters The Picture

The first defensive layer in this evolving framework will be strengthened by Project Kusha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile system. The project centres on the M2 interceptor, which carries hypersonic interception capability and is designed to engage fast-moving aerial targets.

It is frequently measured against systems such as the S-400 and is expected to field interceptors with ranges of 150 km, 250 km and 350 km. These interceptors are intended to provide strong area defence against threats, including stealth aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.

Defence experts point out that hypersonic glide vehicles follow complex flight paths that demand more specialised solutions.

Linking With India’s Ballistic Missile System

Questions persist over whether the DRDO will develop an entirely new family of interceptors for atmospheric hypersonic threats or draw upon work already underway under India’s Ballistic Missile Defence programme. The BMD Phase III architecture is in development with a focus on longer-range ballistic missiles.

Analysts tracking the programme believe the hypersonic defence element of Operation Sudarshan Chakra could evolve from this foundation. Technologies designed for high-altitude interception are already being refined by Indian scientists and could be adapted for future requirements.

Preparing For The Battlespace Of Tomorrow

Details around system layouts and deployment schedules continue to evolve. The decision to include a dedicated hypersonic layer signals India’s assessment of a rapidly changing security environment, particularly across the Indo-Pacific.

Neighbouring countries are fielding hypersonic weapons, pushing regional militaries to rethink air defence doctrines. DRDO’s roadmap seeks to ensure that India retains a credible shield against weapons that blur the boundaries between ballistic and cruise missiles.

By 2035, the Operation Sudarshan Chakra is expected to stand as a comprehensive defensive umbrella, offering protection against everything from low-cost drone swarms to advanced stealth aircraft and hypersonic missiles, reinforcing India’s readiness for the most demanding aerial threats of the future.